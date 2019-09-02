By ANNE EASKER

Staff Writer

GASPARILLA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission responded Monday afternoon to a 16-foot boat sinking in Gasparilla Pass.

According to FWC Spokesperson Brian Norris, the vessel was beached when a wave came over the side, causing it to take on water and begin to sink.

Three people had originally been on board but were on the beach when the boat was swept away and sank.

CCSO Watch Commander Brian Harrison said the call came in around 2:15 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office responded quickly and were able to give a ride to the boaters. No one was hurt, but the boat has not been recovered.

“It’s adrift on the pass somewhere,” he said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments