By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
GASPARILLA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission responded Monday afternoon to a 16-foot boat sinking in Gasparilla Pass.
According to FWC Spokesperson Brian Norris, the vessel was beached when a wave came over the side, causing it to take on water and begin to sink.
Three people had originally been on board but were on the beach when the boat was swept away and sank.
CCSO Watch Commander Brian Harrison said the call came in around 2:15 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office responded quickly and were able to give a ride to the boaters. No one was hurt, but the boat has not been recovered.
“It’s adrift on the pass somewhere,” he said.
No additional information was immediately available.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.