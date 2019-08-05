A man arrested for leaving the scene of a boating accident in February, resulting in the death of a man in the other vessel, was sentenced last week to two years of community control followed by three years on probation.
Robert Lamont Barnhart, 75, was traveling in his vessel, the Rampage, from the Florida Keys to his home on the Peace River on Feb. 28 around 2:52 p.m. At the time of the crash, he was traveling approximately 25 knots, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Another boater, Richard Niehaus, was traveling in a vessel called Sea Squirt heading northeast toward Bokeelia from Boca Grande Pass. In between Jug Creek Shoal and the mouth of Jug Creek, Niehaus's boat struck the portside midship of Barnhart's vessel. Niehaus' speed at the time of the crash is unknown.
The collision ejected Niehaus into the water, and he began waving for help, but Barnhart continued on, according to an arrest affidavit.
Approximately 14 minutes after the collision, another vessel observed Niehaus floating face down in the water. They pulled him onto their boat, called 911, and began performing CPR. At Four Winds Marina, Niehaus was pronounced deceased. His boat continued traveling in circles until it was stopped by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers.
Barnhart contacted law enforcement about the accident approximately 66 minutes after the collision and 18 minutes after he arrived home. He admitted he never stopped or slowed to assist.
"I assumed he was trying to jump my wake. I thought, you idiot, that is what you deserve for doing that... and when he came up and waved I thought well that's what you get, you know you get wet and your boat took off without you," he reportedly told law enforcement.
He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident without giving aid and violation of navigation rule resulting in an accident. He was adjudicated guilty for leaving the scene, but the second charge was dropped.
While on probation, Barnhart is not allowed to own or operate a vessel. He must also attend a victim impact panel and boater safety course.
