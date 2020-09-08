The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office had its Marine Units patrolling the waters this Labor Day weekend, and a handful of people were booked into the Charlotte County Jail Saturday on charges of boating under the influence.
Arrests were scattered across Charlotte County: Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda, the Boca Grande sandbar, the Hog Island sandbar and the Boca Grande Causeway.
Of the arrests, three were by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and one was by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The FWC encourages boaters to have a designated boat driver when spending time out on the water.
In 2016, a 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of BUI manslaughter and vessel homicide after a boating crash in Placida Harbor that led to a man’s death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.