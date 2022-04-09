NORTH PORT — An attorney for shuttered golf course owner Richard R. Smith III is facing his own legal troubles.
Ian Horn announced he has been suspended from the bar, noting it began after he filed a motion to dismiss a mortgage foreclosure suit against Smith as a part of a court agreement.
Smith, at the last minute, paid off almost $200,000 in delinquent state taxes for Charlotte Harbor National Golf Course, potentially invalidating a suit filed by a Miami-based golf course fund.
It follows a pattern of Smith filing payments on debts that threatened to require financial disclosure, but leaving other large debts unpaid.
The payment disappointed golf course members who hoped that debt would enable a foreclosure suit to proceed on the North Port property. The 113-acre golf course remains closed with its phone number “temporarily” disconnected. Its website remains live, but its social media accounts are either shut down or haven’t been updated in months.
Smith remains in debt with numerous open lawsuits from credit cards and a hotel.
“To say this new development is frustrating is an understatement,” George Baillie said.
Baillie is both a golf course member and Bobcat Trail resident.
“We were convinced that he had used up all his life jackets to avoid bankruptcy, but where he comes up with this money is a mystery,” he said. “Each time we think this is it, he comes up with more money.”
Smith closed the golf course in August. The loss hit the surrounding subdivision residents hard as they lost the centerpiece of their community.
The suspension of Horn, of Brandon, Florida, did not surprise golf club members. Horn had been suspended before in 2016 for mishandling a client’s money.
This time, Horn was convicted in 2021 in federal court in Wyoming for lying to a grand jury about a 2019 stock fraud scheme related to a natural gas drilling company. A judge sentenced him on Jan. 5 to six months of home confinement and two years of probation.
“The jury found that Horn lied during his grand jury testimony about NuTech-related email communications that he falsely claimed he had lost and could not access even though he still had access to his email and was forwarding relevant email messages to Herman in December 2018,” Securitylawyers101.com reported on its website.
He was required to inform the Florida Bar, which suspended him on Feb. 22, but gave him 30 days to close out his case commitments.
On the eve of his suspension, a motion to dismiss was submitted to the 12th Circuit Court in Sarasota with Horn’s name. It was to dismiss the suit and foreclosure request filed by ITG DD&A LLC, because Smith no longer owes the state sales tax.
Related to ITG Golf Management Fund LLC, the company bought a $100,000 share from club member Bill Dillon, and called for foreclosure of the golf course and Smith’s company, Cloud Ten Marketing LLC.
Smith had dodged another foreclosure attempt by an 11th hour payment of $159,000 in delinquent property taxes owed to Sarasota County.
Outstanding lawsuits in Sarasota County courts include $378,000 for a hotel in the Bahamas and more than $50,000 in credit card debt. And he owes $2.6 million to 13 households in the subdivision that loaned him money to buy the course in 2017. That debt does not come due until 2025.
There is no news of what an Utah bank is doing with Smith’s $2.6 million mortgage for the golf course. That loan is guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Smith has been employing his wife — an ex-felon — which would likely violate SBA regulations. She was convicted of embezzlement of a Michigan business 20 years ago.
“Our hope was this last legal proceeding would force him into bankruptcy and a new owner could be involved before the rainy season to help with the repair of the course, but unfortunately this has not happened,” Bailie said.
Smith’s odd email to Community Development District attorney in January makes some sense following news of his lawyer’s conviction.
“OK, I’m a fair guy and my attorney is a good man too. I will provide you my attorney’s contact information immediately with your solemn promise, on your license, on your kids or anything that makes it as sincere … you will NOT contact my attorney until Tuesday,” he wrote to attorney Daniel Guarnieri.
“Absolutely not,” Guarnieri replied.
Baillie said the experience has been disheartening.
“After all is said and done, I cannot as a business person understand what Mr. Smith’s end goal is,” Baillie said. “He cannot sell the property to a developer and he is losing significant income from the golf course not being open.”
