Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 77F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers early with clearing later at night as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low 63F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.