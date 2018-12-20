BOCA GRANDE — A woman was killed in Boca Grande when her Volkswagen Beetle ran into the back of a Bobcat tractor on a private road, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Katherine S. Kernan, 74, of Boca Grande was driving her 2016 Bug south along a private drive approaching Luke Road at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
She ran into the back of a 2005 MT55 tractor, being operated by Kevin Wayne Mills, 41, of Placida, the report states.
The tractor was parked on Luke Road, facing west.
The woman, who was not wearing a safety belt, had to be extricated from her Volkswagen, according to the Boca Grande Fire Department. She was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased, the report states.
Firefighters wondered what led her to strike the parked Bobcat with such force, Chief C.W. Blosser said. He will have to wait until the FHP investigation is complete and an autopsy determines the cause of the accident.
“We haven’t a clue,” Blosser said. “It’s not like she was spinning out in her driveway.”
The report states that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Reporters Steve Reilly and Chris Porter contributed to this story.
