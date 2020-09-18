Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies might be strapped with body cameras by early next year.
The long process began in June with a board of chosen CCSO deputies reviewing and learning about five different body cam providers.
The search is now narrowed down to two options, which CCSO began testing this week. The test group consists of 20 road deputies, six corrections deputies in the Charlotte County Jail and others throughout specialty units. The test group will use a free trial of each type of body cam while on duty for 60 days.
Throughout the testing period, the test group will hold meetings to discuss any problems, and after the four months of testing, CCSO staff will review pros and cons of both types and decide which brand is best suited for the agency.
Sheriff Bill Prummell chose to move forward on body cameras following a meeting with Black community members who wanted to discuss their safety in the wake of George Floyd’s death. One of their chief demands was the implementation of the cameras.
“(Body cams) are going to protect my people from false accusations,” Prummell told the Sun this week. “If it makes some of the citizens of our county safer or feel safer, well I’m listening to the people who elected me.”
Body cam footage recorded in the testing period will be subject to Florida’s public record statutes, meaning that the public can request footage, and it will be redacted accordingly — if a victim is visible in the footage, that portion would be redacted and the victims’ names inaudible.
Body cams will cost between $900,000 and $1.3 million per year, and after five years, the contract between CCSO and the vendor can be renegotiated.
When the vendor is chosen and costs are determined, CCSO will submit a budget amendment to the county in order to complete the purchase. Charlotte County commissioners have committed to finding the funding.
CCSO is somewhat behind neighboring law enforcement agencies. The Punta Gorda Police Department completed the process in early August, and its officers are all currently strapped with body cams. The North Port Police Department had its officers equipped with body cams in 2019.
“We perceive body cameras as an invaluable tool for transparency and accountability for both the community and my staff,” Prummell said in a statement. “Those chosen for the test group have been receptive during the process and are eager to participate.”
