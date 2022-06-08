Flashing lights

BABCOCK RANCH — Authorities announced the identified the skeletal remains found in the Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve in southeastern Charlotte County.

The remains belong to Edward R. Gerdom, a resident of North Fort Myers. He was 60 when he was last seen.

Gerdom was last seen by his family in January, according to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

He had been dropped off at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers for care.

Gerdom later checked out of the hospital, against medical recommendations, and left the area without any further contact with his family.


He reportedly suffered from "numerous physical and mental health ailments."

CCSO stated there are currently "no signs of foul play" in relation to Gerdom's remains but the investigation is ongoing.

His family has been notified, said authorities, and is assisting deputies with the investigation.

Workers from a land development company in the wildlife preserve near Babcock Ranch found Gerdom's remains last month.

At the time, CCSO indicated the remains showed signs of "prolonged exposure to the elements."

