ENGLEWOOD — The body of an Englewood man was found Saturday morning in the parking lot of an abandoned business across the street from Stern & Bruns Garage, 1590 S. McCall Road in Englewood.
The cause of death is believed to be due to a medical condition, according to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Karl Steele.
“(The man) was lying in a parking lot,” Steele said. “A citizen called it in. There does not appear to be any foul play but (the death is) under investigation just be sure. The community is not in any kind of danger.”
Steele said the man was carrying a medical card.
His exact age could not be determined but Steel said he was well over 50 years old.
The death is still under investigation.
