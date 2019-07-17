By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — The vehicle belonging to missing person Deanna Adams was located in Punta Gorda Monday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A deceased person was found in the vehicle, but an identification on the body had not been made as of Wednesday.
Deanna Jane Adams, 70, was reported missing on July 6 after leaving her daughter’s house in Port Charlotte at 11 p.m. She was driving a blue Toyota Scion, and her license plate was observed by a license plate reader on July 7, indicating she was southbound on Tamiami Trail around 8:40 a.m.
CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck said the car was found Monday in the same plaza as Muscle Car City at 10175 Tamiami Trail.
The Punta Gorda Police Department is conducting the death investigation, working with the Medical Examiner to determine the identity of the body and cause of death, the agency posted on Twitter. No additional information was available Wednesday.
