A female body was found in the woods off Kings Highway Thursday afternoon, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The call came around 5 p.m. from two homeless people who live in a camp nearby, said Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Claudette Bennett.
The death was considered suspicious, mainly due to the limited information available. The female could not be positively identified due to the body’s decomposition, and her age and cause of death were undetermined as of Friday afternoon.
The CCSO Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigation was in the area Friday afternoon with multiple CCSO patrol vehicles and the forensic van, continuing their investigation.
Bennett said it was unclear how long the body had been in the woods. The agency was awaiting the Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.
In a press release, the agency said there is no threat to the community.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
