The body of a woman found in a wooden area off Kings Highway last week has been identified as Suzanne Renee Stone, 59, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Stone was homeless and was found by two other homeless people who lived in a camp nearby, according to Spokesperson Claudette Bennett. The body initially could not be identified due to the level of decomposition, and the cause of death was undetermined.
The family has been notified, but the autopsy results are still pending, Bennett said.
Stone had been released from jail on July 6 after a misdemeanor trespassing arrest. Her address at that time was reported on the 300 block of Dover Avenue in Port Charlotte.
