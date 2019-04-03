The body found Saturday in Prairie Creek has been identified as Gage Jackson.
A post Wednesday afternoon in the Find Gage Jackson Facebook group stated: "Thank you for all the Love & Support. The family received confirmation this morning that the body found is Gage Jackson. Thank you again."
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identification shortly afterward. Jackson's mother, reached by phone Wednesday, declined to speak with the Sun.
It's still unclear how and when Jackson died and whether he was the victim of a crime.
"The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is still investigating this case, much like any other Missing Persons Investigation," the agency stated in a blog update Wednesday. "Further information will be forwarded once it is developed."
Jackson was last seen at his apartment March 19 on Washington Loop Road being dropped off by a friend after work. He was reported missing on March 20. When he disappeared, $300 was also missing from the apartment, according to his roommate.
His body was observed by a boater on Saturday around 9 a.m. Deputies responded to the area, and taped it off as a crime scene while the body was recovered from about two miles down the creek.
On Monday, the Sheriff's Office tweeted the autopsy had been completed, but additional examination would be required to make an identification.
A person running the Find Gage Jackson Facebook page responded to a message from the Sun Wednesday stating the family had received no additional information.
"We ask that the family and friends have time to grieve and process this heartbreaking situation," they said.
