CHARLOTTE HARBOR — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office recovered a man's body from the water near Bayshore Live Oak Park on Monday.
The man has been identified, but his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and additional investigation, according to CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck.
"At this time, no crime is suspected," Heck said.
Someone called 911 at 11:36 a.m. Monday to report a body seen floating near the pier.
CCSO marine patrol, Charlotte County Fire and EMS and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked together and found a deceased adult male approximately 100 yards out from the pier in Charlotte Harbor.
Due to the tide, the body drifted southeast, where marine patrol kept an eye on it until detectives arrived and the body was recovered.
A woman at the scene told deputies she believed she knew the man and that he had jumped into the water the night before due to an argument. The man reportedly told her he would "swim to shore." She could not see which direction he swam, because she didn't have her glasses on, she told the deputy. She said she spent the morning walking up and down the pier at Bayshore Live Oak Park attempting to locate him. The woman has not been identified. Authorities did not comment on her statement Monday.
Sun Photojournalist Jerry Beard contributed to this story.
