Charlotte County Utilities declared a precautionary boil-water notice for a portion of the Burnt Store Marina service area. A 10-inch water main leaked, resulting in the pressure dropping below 20 psi. The affected customers are being notified and will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.
Approximately 376 customers are affected.
The area affected is as follows:
2060 thru 3265 Matecumbe Key Rd.
2061 thru 3041 Admiralty Village
3267 thru 3345 Sugarloaf Key Rd.
3301 thru 3381 Diamond Key Ct.
3201 thru 3485 Sunset Key Cir.
Due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply, and as a precautionary measure, CCU requests that all customers in the affected area boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. CCU will issue a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels.
For questions, contact Customer Service Department at 941-764-4300, or the Charlotte County Health Department at 941-743-1266.
