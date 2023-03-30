PUNTA GORDA — A boil notice has been issued for several Punta Gorda neighborhoods.
According to a city of Punta Gorda news release, the following streets are affected:
• Albatross Drive
• Nighthawk Court
• Owl Court
• Sandpiper Drive
• Raven Court
• Wren Court
• Kiwi Court
• Oriole Drive
• Whippoorwill Boulevard between Albatross Drive and Kinglet
As a precaution, for food and beverages that are washed or mixed with water and for all water consumed directly, residents in these areas are advised to boil water for at least 1 minute after it reaches a rolling boil, use bottled water, or disinfect water by putting eight drops (1/4 teaspoon) of unscented bleach in each gallon of water — which must stand for 30 minutes, according to city officials.
Other general instructions:
• Shut off and don’t use water spigots with special filters on kitchen sink or refrigerator.
• Ice makers with a piped water source should be turned off until the boil notice is lifted.
• Discard any ice made during or just after the boil notification. Use bagged ice instead.
• Alternative water sources – boiled/bottled/disinfected - should be used for coffee machines; food preparation and dental care/cleaning.
• Hand washing multi-use utensils, glasses, or tableware in the sink by the wash, rinse, sanitize method is acceptable. To sanitize, pour boiling water over dishes after rinsing, or pour water mixed with unscented bleach (1 ½ teaspoons per gallon of water) over dishes.
• Using the dishwasher is fine if using the hot rinse.
• Wash countertops and food equipment with the sanitize method listed above.
• Showering is allowed – recommended over bathing.
• Avoid consuming any water.
The notice will be rescinded when two consecutive days of samples pass the testing requirements. This will likely occur Friday.
