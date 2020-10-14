The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice for a portion of the Port Charlotte service area due to repairs made to an 8-inch water line. The affected customers will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.
Customers affected include:
9395 through 10314 Hallendale Dr.
15009 through 15840 Hennipen Cir.
15081 through 15824 Aldama Cir.
9590 through 9619 Salt Lake St.
14981 through 15141 Amsterdam Ave.
14879 through 15142 Wichita Rd.
10274 Lobelia Pl.
10126 through 10134 Algren Pl.
15033 through 15832 Lakeland Cir.
15246 through 15347 Altura Rd.
10001 through 10090 Army Cir.
A total of 190 service connections are affected.
Due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above, boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. Customers should boil water until further notice. The Utilities Department will notify all affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used.
