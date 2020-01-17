Boil water notice
The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice for a portion of the Port Charlotte service area due to a 8” water main break. The affected customers are being notified and will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.
Affected customers:
21175 through 21229 Olean Boulevard, 21164 Caring Way, 3190, 3206, 3232, 3280 (Promenades Mall) and 3300 Tamiami Trail
A total of 63 service connections affected.
Due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above, boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. Customers should boil water until further notice. The Utilities Department will notify all affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used.
