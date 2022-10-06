landfill081314_C (copy)

The Charlotte County Landfill.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

The Charlotte County Utilities Department has rescinded the boil water notice for customers in Punta Gorda and the Burnt Store area.

Customers in the Port Charlotte service area, including West County, are still under a boil water notice until further notice. County staff are currently collecting samples from those areas for testing.


