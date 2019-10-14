homedepotaaa.jpg

SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

Authorities evacuated The Home Depot in Englewood Monday afternoon after a suspicious item resembling an explosive device was found in the Garden Center. The Southwest Florida Regional Bomb Squad responded and determined the item contained nothing explosive, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. The scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments