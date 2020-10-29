Since today is the last day of international bat week, which is celebrated every year during the last week of October, it's a great time to put the endangered Florida bonneted bat in the spotlight.

The bonneted bat is currently under the Endangered Species Act. The bat is only found in south Florida, specifically, in Charlotte County near the Babcock area. They eat insects mostly at night, but the biggest threat they face is habitat loss.

A group of researchers from the University of Florida and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been tracking endangered Florida bonneted bats for years.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wants to designate the bat’s home in Charlotte and Collier counties as critical habitat.

In October, the organization announced a proposal to designate critical habitat land for the Florida bonneted bat under the Endangered Species Act.

"I do not believe the proposed rule designating critical habitat for the species has been finalized yet," said Holly Ober, a UF/IFAS professor of wildlife ecology and conservation and extension specialist. "Official comments on the proposed rule were requested by USFWS in August of 2020."


Ober said after tracking bonneted bats in Charlotte County for the past three years, researchers discovered that these bats differ from most other bats around the country in two ways.

"First, unlike most temperate bats — which hibernate during winter — bonneted bats remain active year-round," Ober said. "Second, instead of living in large congregations, bonneted bats form small harem groups — about 15 individuals, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:3. It appears as though a single, large male spends significant time at his roost structure, perhaps acting as a guardian."

This research highlights the importance of understanding wildlife social systems when developing conservation strategies and also highlights the crucial role of maintaining structures that could serve as roosts for these endangered bats — primarily pine trees, royal palm trees and bat houses.

You can help by reporting sightings to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at www.myfwc.com.

For up to date information on the status of the proposed critical habitat rule, visit www.ecos.fws.gov/ecp0/profile/speciesProfile?spcode=A0JB

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

Humans need bats. Worldwide, there are more than 1,400 species of bats — that’s almost 20 percent of all mammal species. Bats are amazing animals that are vital to the health of our environment and economy. Most bats in North America eat insects, including moths, beetles, mosquitoes and flies. A single bat can eat up to its body weight in insects each night. Eating all these insects helps protect our food crops and forests from insect pests, saving farmers and forest managers billions of dollars each year.

