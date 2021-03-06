The BoogieMen’s very own Mike Riley felt himself go stir-crazy during weeks of isolation after contracting COVID-19.
Last November, the leader of the well-known, local 10-piece “rock and soul” band was walking regularly with a group of friends just before a few of them tested positive.
“We had done all that we were supposed to do, avoided crowds and everything,” said Riley, who works for Charlotte County Public Schools as a spokesperson.
After receiving negative tests for two weeks, Riley was not sure if he would contract the fast-spreading virus.
Until he tested positive.
When he found out, he recalled informing his co-workers and band members that he would be quarantining.
The BoogieMen even put jam sessions on hold. Gig after gig was canceled, and Riley couldn’t bear the sight.
Then, his symptoms crept in.
“I remember being tired, lethargic,” he said. “One of the things that led me to believe I had it was when I hardly could taste. Even my favorite bowl of soup would be bland.”
Riley recalled hardly experiencing severe symptoms. What worried him, however, was that his wife, Juli, also tested positive. Juli is currently undergoing cancer treatment.
“There were several days when she was overwhelmed and out of sorts, but it could’ve been COVID or the chemotherapy,” he said.
Contracting the virus made it hard for them to stay awake, think clearly and taste their own cooking. The couple quarantined for several weeks. Riley recalled going stir-crazy while cooped up in the house.
But even as their symptoms faded, the lasting effects have been hard to bear.
“For months, we’d talk to our granddaughter from the edge of the street while she would stand in her doorway, and Juli would just cry, ‘I want to see her.’”
However, Riley felt somewhat lucky.
“I feel fortunate. I know other people who are on respirators. It was a blessing we didn’t get sicker than we did.”
His friends up north, some life-long athletes, struggled with symptoms of the virus, to his surprise.
Months after his recovery, Riley says his taste still comes and goes. Riley has since received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
And, after eight months out of commission, the band devised a way to bring the boogie back to local restaurants again.
As the school district spokesperson, Riley has seen the dedication staff members have maintained to keep students safe.
“Custodians in schools work their tails off sanitizing,” he said. “With the parents and staff members’ help, kids have done everything they’re supposed to.”
Even so, Riley is a strong mask advocate and stated he wouldn’t be caught without one.
“Restrictions on life are hard, but everyone needs to be considerate of one another,” he said.
Riley does not agree with comments that downplay the severity of the virus, either.
“My take is, if someone you loved with all your heart died from this virus, you’d believe it’s a real issue.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.