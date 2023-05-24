DeSantis Education

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. speaks as Gov. Ron DeSantis looks on during a press conference to sign several bills related to public education and teacher pay, in Miami, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

 Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — The state Board of Education on Wednesday approved a new rule that will lead to Florida officials publishing an annual list of library books and instructional materials that have drawn public objections, in a move that the board’s chairman said will “provide transparency for our families.”

The rule will carry out part of a controversial 2022 law (HB 1467) that increased scrutiny of school library books and instructional materials, amid a broader push by state officials to weed out inappropriate content. Last year’s law, in part, was designed to give parents and the public increased access to the process of selecting and removing books and other materials.


   
