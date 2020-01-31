PORT CHARLOTTE — The search for water quality ends with drinking water if you’re a water authority, with fishing for a charter captain, and waterfront views for a homeowner.
If you add to that mix marine scientists, engineers, government regulators and real estate lawyers, you have some of the 45 professionals who accepted Charlotte County’s invitation to the first One Water Assembly.
These guests were hosted by county staff from utilities, planning, building and tourism Jan. 29 at the Cultural Center on Aaron Street.
The goal is to start a conversation about what water quality means to different groups, and how they can work toward a common strategy that protects the waters of Charlotte Harbor.
“This is your day. We’re just here to take notes,” said Claire Jubb, the county’s director of community development and the water quality task force.
The large fertilizer producer Mosaic Company was not invited, county staff told the Sun, but their state regulators were. That was to keep it from being all about Mosaic, said Jubb.
No sea captains attended, either.
County staff invited local officials from around the St. John’s River to represent the region where water pollution is among the most impaired in the state. No one showed up from that location, however.
“There are so many different stakeholders and sometimes, those have conflicting interests,” said Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason. “What this group is saying is we can’t let this (quality) impairment in our waterways become too bad...It’s going to cost 10 times more to fix it than to prevent it.”
Not everyone agreed on whether water quality was good or bad in Charlotte Harbor.
“(Charlotte Harbor) is in very bad shape at the moment. We need to change our priorities quickly,” said Nigel Morris, environmental consultant and member of the county’s Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee
“That part of the harbor has some good news and some not so good news. There’s a lot to be proud of, and a lot to be concerned about,” said David Tomasko, environmental consultant.
Within the county, different departments have been meeting for the past year on a water quality task force. They always worked together to keep the county running, but they did not always know what other groups were doing with water quality.
“We didn’t know that a lot of that existed,” said Utilities Director Craig Rudy, looking at all the water quality monitoring data compiled and organized by non-profits and the University of Florida extension services.
“It’s been eye opening to hear from utilities and public works,” said Tourism Director Wendie Vesfall.
Participants were happy they came.
“It’s more than I thought it was going to do, because it crosses disciplines,” said scientist Judy Ott, who was formerly a scientist for Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership. “It’s a very organized, good group.”
“Just take down your silos and talk to each other,” said Amy Wicks, an engineering consultant for Babcock Ranch. “I think it all starts with having conversations.”
Setting priorities should be one result of these gatherings, said Vestfall.
“How do we decide to come together for the greater good, and prioritize? We have a lot of data, but what do we do with it?”
County staff will be reviewing all the information gathered during the day and compiling it for a report to the Board of Charlotte County Commissioners.
