PUNTA GORDA - To commemorate the sestercentennial of the Boston Tea Party, a reenactment of that event will take place in Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor in December 2023.
Military Heritage Museum Executive Director Gary Butler has teamed with Fishermen's Village and King Fisher Fleet to take visitors on a unique cruise of the Harbor, he told The Daily Sun.
"To kick off the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on December 16, 1773, which led up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, plans are underway to have a Boston Tea Party cruise of the harbor," he said.
The Boston Tea Party was a political protest that occurred at Griffin's Wharf in Boston, after American colonists were angry over Britain's imposing "taxation without representation."
The protestors dumped 342 chests of tea, imported by the British East India Company, into Boston Harbor.
Butler assured that "no tea will be dumped into Charlotte Harbor." Instead, a tea tasting will take place onboard a King Fisher Fleet boat.
Butler said the boat has already been reserved, and he's partnered with the Spice and Tea Exchange, in Fishermen's Village, whose representatives will provide a tea tasting.
He said if there is a lot of interest in the event, more boats might be rented for the event which is a fundraiser for the museum.
He said Revolutionary War re-enactors will don authentic costumes, and events will be held at the museum for children who will be able to learn more about the founding of the United States.
Then, in 2026, the museum will hold a big event heralding the sestercentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, he said.
"The British are coming," will probably be the theme of the tea party event, Butler said.
"These are ways to remember our history," he said.
