One person was arrested in connection with a residential burglary on Basal Lane in Englewood, and authorities say two other suspects are at large.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call made Sunday afternoon where residents reported multiple items missing — including their car.
While responding to a separate incident, a deputy on Placida Road was cut off by a blue Chrysler Sebring matching the description of the stolen vehicle, forcing him to slam on his brakes and change lanes, according to authorities.
The deputy turned around to stop the vehicle and spotted it in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Placida Road. The deputy confirmed it was the stolen vehicle and went inside to find the occupants.
A Dollar General employee told officers three people had fled out of the back door and down the fence line of a nearby business.
Deputies reviewed video surveillance from the store and identified Destiney Leann Nickell, 23, as the driver and Brent Kern, 37, and Michael Sealy, 31, as the passengers.
Upon searching the stolen vehicle, deputies found “notes back and forth discussing their plan” and items taken from the home on Basal Lane, authorities said.
Kern was arrested hours later in the area. He was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed and grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000.
Authorities say the case is still under investigation.
