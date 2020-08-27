Everyone in boxing circles knows Bert Wells as “Sugar Bert,” but this year has been anything but sweet for the promoter.
After months in limbo followed by weeks of testing and planning, the long-delayed Sugar Bert Boxing National Qualifier Green Belt Challenge will finally take place this weekend at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, located at 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
Weigh-ins for the 200 to 300 amateur boxers takes place on Friday with action beginning Saturday at 1 p.m. The event concludes Sunday afternoon. Spectators will be limited to 200 per day at a venue that typically seats more than 3,000.
“COVID-19 has changed our lives,” Wells said. “This is an annual event in Punta Gorda and this is our fifth time there. In normal times, it was in the second week of June. We're going to have to do things a lot different, but we're ready to get back going.”
Earlier in the year, USA Boxing put forth a series of steps that had to happen in order for any sanctioned event to take place. For Florida, the first step was for gyms to be open for 28 consecutive days. The sanctioning body then required a test event be conducted in order to work out proper procedures to meet guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control.
“We actually completed two test events in July,” Wells said. “We just kind of went through our procedures from the parking lot to the last bout. What does that look like? What do we do for the spectators? How do we corral the boxers? We normally sanitize gloves and other things but now we're taking it to a whole new level.”
Two of the bigger takeaways from the test events was the need to obey mask mandates and prevent excessive gathering.
“Anybody in the facility will have to have a mask on. That's the biggest thing,” Wells said. “Another thing is we're going to have to schedule the boxers to come in at a certain time instead of just swarming into the convention center.”
Maintaining proper social distancing will require the event planners to use the entire facility simultaneously, rather than just main ball room. Boxers will be getting ready in spaces throughout the main building and some registration and other necessary activities will happen outside, behind the building or in the parking lot.
“We're trying to limit how we interact and how we gather in the convention center,” Wells said.
Beyond the plastic screens, sanitizing stations and other precautions, the most visible change will be the use of just three boxing rings instead of typical four and the drastic reduction in spectators. Keeping the fan count to 200 allows a boxer's family to be in the arena, as well.
“We've reduced it down to just 10% or 20% of what its capacity is,” Wells said. “Making sure people are sitting in their seats and not moving is going to be a big deal.”
Sometimes, you just have to roll with the punches.
“This is our new norm and we have to get people used to it,” Wells said. “This is what it's going to take to get back to what we had before. That first bell ring, I’m looking forward to that. I think that’s going to be a major accomplishment.”
