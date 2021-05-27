The Boys & Girls Club of Charlotte County is auctioning diamond earrings and 50/50 raffle tickets through Sunday.
Since 1997, the club has worked with young people from disadvantaged economic, social and family circumstance to help young people reach their full potential.
“With the auction, we are raising funds to support our programs,” said Monica Luna of Charlotte County Boys & Girls Clubs. “We’ve been adding items to the auction every day.”
Funds raised will go towards summer camp and afterschool programs.
Since last June, Luna stated the organization has been able to provide their programs for free, which they hope to continue.
“That’s when we started our campaign, ‘Whatever it Takes,’” she said. “We want to keep doing whatever we can for the community.”
Luna wanted to thank the community for its continual support and for giving the organization the chance to provide a variety of opportunities.
The auction is going on now but ends at 6 p.m. May 30.
To register, visit one.bidpal.net/bgcwhateverittakes or text bgcwhateverittakes to 243725.
