781186021

3D illustration showing potential way of aquiring infection during ritual nasal rinsing. Trophozites of Naegleria fowleri can be present in dirty tap water

 SHUTTERSTOCK

PORT CHARLOTTE - The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has confirmed a case of Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the "brain-eating amoeba," according to a news release.

The infection was "possibly as a result of sinus rinse practices utilizing tap water."


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments