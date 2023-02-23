PORT CHARLOTTE - The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has confirmed a case of Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the "brain-eating amoeba," according to a news release.
The infection was "possibly as a result of sinus rinse practices utilizing tap water."
Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic single-celled living amoeba.
Infection is rare, DOH officials say, and can only happen when the amoeba enters the body through the nose.
"You CANNOT be infected by drinking tap water," the news release states.
The amoeba, in rare situations, can cause an infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.
"DOH-Charlotte, as part of a multi-agency response, is continuing to investigate how this infection occurred and is working with the local public utilities to identify any potential links and make any necessary corrective actions," the news release states.
Charlotte County residents are advised to take the following precautions:
• When making sinus rinse solutions, use only distilled or sterile water. Tap water should be boiled for at least one minute and cooled before sinus rinsing.
• Do not allow water to go up your nose or sniff water into your nose when bathing, showering, washing your face, or swimming in small hard plastic/blow-up pools.
• Do not jump into or put your head under bathing water (bathtubs, small hard plastic/blow-up pools) – walk or lower yourself in.
• Do not allow children to play unsupervised with hoses or sprinklers, as they may accidentally squirt water up their nose. Avoid slip-n-slides or other activities where it is difficult to prevent water going up the nose.
• Keep small hard plastic or blow-up pools clean by emptying, scrubbing, and allowing them to dry after each use.
• Keep your swimming pool adequately disinfected before and during use.
The DOH is working with health care facilities to monitor any indications of additional infections.
If you experience any of these symptoms after swimming in warm lakes or rivers, or after a nasal water exposure such as a sinus rinse, seek medical assistance immediately:
