Beaches in Charlotte County will open by Monday, with officials expecting beachgoers to maintain social distancing.
Commissioners Tuesday gave County Administrator Hector Flores a series of complicated instructions that began with opening ball fields and dog parks on Friday, and aiming for Monday on beaches unless Sarasota County decides to open its beaches sooner.
What won't be opening up are bathrooms, tennis courts or pickleball courts.
More than 60 people submitted comments to a special email created for the board, now used heavily during the coronavirus pandemic. The comments were 3-1 in favor of opening beaches and businesses. A survey of Englewood businesses was more evenly split, with most favoring opening the beaches.
Residents spoke of the need to return individual rights to citizens that have been taken away with the pandemic. They said beaches are safer than supermarkets, and that being outdoors helps people be healthy in an unhealthy time.
A few residents expressed fear that the nation does not yet have the ability to test people who have the virus, but show no symptoms.
The board voted to reauthorize the state of emergency another seven days. That gives Flores the authority to make command decisions such as when to open the beaches. However, commissioners have gone to great lengths to provide instructions to Flores, leading him to recently reverse a decision to close boat ramps.
One complicating factor has been how to coordinate with counties to the north and south so that residents of one location don't overcrowd the county that opens its beaches first. Flores told commissioners he has been in touch with county administrators in Lee and Sarasota counties.
Lee County commissioners decided Tuesday morning, however, to keep their beaches closed, Flores said. Charlotte County Commissioner Ken Doherty said he is more concerned about coordinating with Sarasota County, which shares a beach with Charlotte on Manasota Key.
Sarasota County was looking at Monday, Flores said he learned. That board meets today. Commissioners advised Flores that if Sarasota picks an earlier date, to go with that.
County spokesman Brian Gleason reminded residents that beaches run by the state parks are still closed for the time being.
Commissioner Chris Constance, a surgeon, remained circumspect about whether opening up public activities would lead to an increase in cases. Duval County, which opened its beaches earlier this week, will be the canary in the coal mine, he said. If it gets a spike in cases, that will be a clear warning sign.
Health Chief Joe Pepe told the board the county is seeing a slight downward trend in cases, but only over a few days. That is not the two-week downward trend recommended by President Donald Trump's medical and epidemiology experts as an appropriate trigger for reopening.
Pepe said he remains concerned about the potential for an outbreak in one of the county's nursing home facilities. Charlotte County has a reported 142 residents with COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. A testing visit by the National Guard was delayed this week, which also delays the plan to have 100% of staff at nursing homes tested.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch quizzed Pepe on whether anyone can contract the virus from an asymptomatic but infected person. Pepe said experts advise to assume that is the case, based on the evidence available.
Actively sick people shed more virus, Pepe told the Sun, but it appears asymptomatic people can also spread the virus. Close human contact is a key factor health experts are studying, he said, such as with nursing home staff.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he is worried about the region's small businesses, which may be failing with the shutdown of certain industries such as hospitality and some retail operations.
