When a young person dies in our communities, the reaction from residents is always admirable — with people offering financial help, condolences and more.
And we saw that sort of reaction when we ran our various news stories of the teen who was shot in a North Port neighborhood and later died at a hospital.
Our combination of stories that were published over the past few weeks received tens of thousands website pageviews — and the comments left online and on social media were so meaningful.
Here's a quick summary of what happened: A vehicle pulled up to a home near the corner of Biscayne Drive and Porto Chico Avenue in North Port. Apparently, according to police, one of people in the vehicle had a dispute over a girl with the person who walked out of the home.
Several gunshots were fired from the vehicle, and Micah Dankowitz, 18, was hit. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
When this shooting happened, we reported what we knew. Then when initial arrests were made, we reported that — including one of a person who is 14 years old. And then more arrests were made.
Our readers were shocked. You just don't think of something like this happening here.
Rather than give you the website links to all the stories we have written, here is the link to one of the most recent stories. It summarizes everything:
Let's move on to the rest of the Top Five.
#2: Big, new restaurant launches arrive in Punta Gorda
For those of you who read this column every week, you know our readers love stories about food.
When we write about new restaurants opening, or eateries coming out with new menus, those stories tend to be some of the most-read on our website.
The latest one is about two new restaurants that have opened in Punta Gorda — Turtle Bay Café and a new Beef 'O' Brady's in Deep Creek.
But this story is more than just about the fact that new eateries are opening. We actually get details about the people who run the restaurants and why that matters.
As you learn more about the people and what they have done in the area, the more you want to visit their latest venture.
To get details on these two places in Punta Gorda, visit:
#3: North Port toddler found in pool, dies
This just breaks your heart. A parent found their 2-year-old child at the bottom of a pool.
The parent used CPR, and the ambulance crew tried lifesaving measures but the child died.
The full story can be read at:
#4: 'Huge' car dealer Billy Fuccillo dies at 65
I suspected this may be in the Top Five two weeks in a row. That's how well known Billy Fuccillo was.
Fuccillo, who passed away at age 65, started what ended up becoming the largest Kia dealership in the world, with outlets all over Southwest Florida, including Port Charlotte.
But he was most famous for his radio and television commercial salesmanship, where he ended every pitch with “It’s HUUUUUGE-jah!”
He was truly a Florida celebrity. Our full story on him can be read at:
#5: Fireworks are legal in Florida, but there's a catch
Well, this is the first time this has happened. A story that finished in the Top Five a year ago — yes, a year ago — has reappeared in the Top Five.
Wow.
This is a story about a law that was passed last year that makes certain fireworks legal on the Fourth of July. Normally, it's illegal to possess fireworks that shoot into the air.
But a law makes it legal to shoot them on Independence Day, New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. But there are exceptions to the rule. Shooting them is still illegal in some areas.
To see where it's illegal, including locally, read the full story at:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
