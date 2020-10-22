"This is the best way we can give back."
That's what Ceres Austria, co-chair of The United Way of Charlotte County Day of Caring event said on Thursday morning.
Staged in the parking lot at the Port Charlotte Town Center, the organization hosted its annual 2020-2021 Campaign Kick-Off event in a new way this year.
"In previous years, this has been a day for the community to give back to local nonprofits in the form of painting and cleanup projects," said Executive Director Angie Matthiessen. "This year we did it in a different way."
Businesses and residents of the community were asked to select a nonprofit organization and collect donations for items that are needed and used on a regular basis.
"By helping to restock the shelves of our nonprofit agencies, we are enabling them to continue to do all the good work they do for the community," Matthiessen said. "Every dollar that our agencies do not have to spend on stamps, copy paper, personal care products and nonperishable food items is a dollar that will go to provide services to help our residents."
Agency representatives set up tents and donations were collected in a contactless, drive-thru manner.
"It's very satisfying to be part of something so important for our community, and we're so happy we could provide space for this event," said Barbara Roche, general manager of Washington Prime, the company that manages the mall.
Magi Cooper and Vickie Vertich were collecting donations of masks and toiletries for Charlotte County Healthy Start Coalition, an agency that helps expectant mothers.
"It all starts with a healthy mom ... when the mom is healthy, the child is healthy," Vertich said.
The largest donation of the day was 25,000 pounds of California peaches.
United Way of Charlotte County employee Nadia Demyanovskiy's brother-in-law, Oleg Demyanovskiy, was in the process of delivering them to the Walmart distribution center, but the peaches were 2 degrees over the regulated temperature so they were rejected. Walmart management told Demyanovskiy to donate them so they ended up being distributed at the event.
"The timing for this to happen was just perfect," Nadia said, as she unloaded crate after crate from the truck.
Many of them were delivered to local schools. The peaches were all gone by noon.
"Today was filled with so much positive, from the nonprofit partners feeling cared for, to being able to see one another (safely) after such a long time," Matthiessen said. "We were additionally grateful for the very large donation of peaches. We were overwhelmed with the kind and generous support of the donors and are thankful to live in this community."
