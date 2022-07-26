PUNTA GORDA — Eric Bretan appears to have a healthy fundraising lead over his opponent Robert Hancik, largely due to a $10,000 loan from himself to his campaign.
Both Bretan and Hancik are currently running in the Republican primary for the District 2 seat on the Charlotte County Airport Authority; the winner will go on to run unopposed by Democrats in the general election.
Hancik is the incumbent for the seat.
According to online campaign records, Bretan has raised a total of roughly $16,675 in campaign contributions as of July 8; by contrast, Hancik has only raised $6,380.
Most of Bretan’s war chest can be traced to a $10,000 loan in his own name from March. The remaining $6,675 was raised largely over April, May and June from various individual donations.
Despite this sizable lead in fundraising, Bretan has only spent about $1,224 in campaign expenditures so far. Much of that spending has been in dues payments to local organizations, expected from a local campaign.
The largest such expense for Bretan’s campaign was $300 for a networking dinner ticket with the Charlotte City Republican Party, dated on April 2.
Bretan’s campaign has also spent $189 on marketing through the Mailchimp program from the Rocket Science Group, an Atlanta-based firm.
Hancik, meanwhile, raised $1,550 in March and $5,825 between May and June. He also loaned money to his own campaign, albeit only $100 dated from last August.
According to campaign records, Hancik has spent about $3,036 so far. More than half of that — $1,862 — went toward advertising in Florida Weekly.
Other notable expenses include $500 for campaign advertising with the West Charlotte County Republican Club and $248.39 for printed brochures.
Individual contributions for both candidates topped out at $500. For Bretan, one such top donor was Florida Premier Contractors based in Punta Gorda; for Hancik, one of the top donors was builder Romolo Mattesich.
Both candidates have run an excitable campaign focused on the future of the Punta Gorda Airport.
At a recent debate, both candidates said that they would stand firmly opposed to privatizing the airport; at the same time, they accused the other of seeking to do so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.