PUNTA GORDA — Eric Bretan appears to have a healthy fundraising lead over his opponent Robert Hancik, largely due to a $10,000 loan from himself to his campaign.

Both Bretan and Hancik are currently running in the Republican primary for the District 2 seat on the Charlotte County Airport Authority; the winner will go on to run unopposed by Democrats in the general election.


