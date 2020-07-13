A bribery charge against a former prosecutor in the 20th Judicial Circuit has been dropped by the State Attorney's Office in the 12th Judicial Circuit.
Juan Mercado, 30, was accused earlier this year of offering legal advice to a woman in exchange for sex.
According to an arrest affidavit, the woman was accused of domestic battery and said Mercado offered to "make her case go away" in exchange for sex.
Mercado was not the assigned prosecutor to the case, but he allegedly accessed records and provided information and advice to the woman.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the case and charged Mercado with bribery in February.
Mercado worked at the State Attorney's Office for the 20th Judicial Circuit in the Charlotte County office from May 2017 to February 2019.
Amira Fox, state attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit, disqualified herself from the case, and Gov. Ron DeSantis assigned the investigation and prosecution to the 12th Judicial Circuit.
The case was dropped by prosecutors in the 12th Circuit on June 30.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.