PUNTA GORDA — Who's ready to go bricking?
Area residents near and far can come together this morning for a party − a good old fashioned bricking party.
"We have to lay 9,916 bricks on Saturday, which will make roughly a total 159,786 bricks for Goldstein Street (in Punta Gorda)," said City of Punta Gorda spokesperson Melissa Reichert.
Along with community partners, the city will be hosting a Historic Street Bricking event on Goldstein Street between Marion and Olympia Avenues.
The event begins at 8 a.m., Saturday and runs through 4 p.m. Participants can come at any time.
The Street Bricking Party started in 2000, according to Reichert.
"The goal of the party is to foster civic pride among the residents on the street, city workers and other city residents in preserving another Historic Street in Punta Gorda," Reichert said.
Work on this portion of the roadway has been going on since June of 2019.
Bricking the streets throughout the Historic District has been delayed since Hurricane Irma in 2017.
The goal is to do one brick street per year, according to Reichert.
"(In participating)," Reichert said, "residents can look back at the streets and say, 'I’ve laid some of the bricks on that street.' It's a heritage preserved."
