Any questions you may have about Charlotte County's proposed budget for FY21 can be made Tuesday evening.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle. This is the first public hearing on the budget. A second will be on Sept. 22.
The county expects to spend less this year than last year, by 6.4%. A big reason is that some of the capital construction projects, funded by sales tax dollars, have been completed.
The proposed budget is $724 million. The proposed tax millage rate is $6.3007 per $1,000 of property value. This is the same rate as the past eight years. Full-time residents are protected by state law from tax increases greater than the inflation rate. That means any bigger tax increases are born by new development, commercial property or part-time residents.
The operating spending, or non-capital, would increase from $411 million to $415 million. Capital spending would decrease, however, from $364 million to $311 million. The county's debt burden has been dropping from an all-time high in 2007 of about $370 million. It's now about $250 million as the county pays down debt for redevelopment areas, including Parkside, Murdock and Charlotte Harbor.
The county expects to receive about 8% more money in property taxes due to lots of new development. Property valuations increased by almost 7% countywide. Some areas increased more, such as the Sandhill area, and others less, such as the Don Pedro/Knight island area.
Since first presented in July, proposed expenditures for FY21 have gone up by $2.1 million. This is due to commissioners' decisions to put $600,000 into a housing trust fund in case an affordable housing project needs backing. The rest of the new expenses are for 18 positions with the county's water and sewer utilities department.
Commissioners have told administrators to hold the line on new staff. Staffing would increase in the new budget from 1,230 full-time equivalent today to 1,259, including a new position in management for water quality.
