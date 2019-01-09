“History sells.”
That’s the message from Gussie Baker, a lifelong Punta Gorda resident and area historian.
“Just look at St. Augustine,” she said.
Baker is a member of The Punta Gorda Historical Society. She grew up in Punta Gorda in the 1940s and has more stories from her own life and her research about the city than she has time in the day to tell them.
“It does sell,” said Baker, “and when people find out that there is history here, they always say, ‘Oh my god, I didn’t know that.’ I was born where Cubby’s Ice Cream parlor is (at 264 W. Marion Ave.). My folks had a grocery store there and I grew up there ... upstairs. Everybody lived above their businesses down on Marion at that time. It was a great place to grow up. I had free-roll of the whole downtown. City Hall was my playground.”
One story from Baker’s time capsule was that of a Captain Jack McCann of Punta Gorda and U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.
“Teddy Roosevelt,” said Baker, “he came (to Punta Gorda) all the time. Captain McCann was his fishing guide and what he went fishing for was devil fish. I got pictures of them; they are huge. They look like a stingray but were 50 times bigger. There is a picture of Teddy Roosevelt standing on one they were so big. They were in the Charlotte Harbor Bay. Now you have to go down the bay to find them but he took care of Teddy Roosevelt every time he came. There is just a heck of a lot of stuff here that when you get to looking at it, that it’s really historical.”
PGHS, not to be confused with the city’s Historic Preservation Advisory Board or the Punta Gorda History Center, is currently on a membership drive and is urging their current 100 or so members to renew and tell a friend.
“Our whole reason for being here,” said Martha McKenzie, PGHS secretary, “is to protect the history, to protect the building properties so that our children’s children can always come here and know what the history is, to know who came first and what it took to build Punta Gorda to what it is today. It’s important that people know that it took a lot of hard work and heart to build this community to where it is today for people to enjoy it and keep it.”
PGHS was formed in the late 1980s as an offshoot of the Punta Gorda Centennial Committee. Back then it was called the Old Punta Gorda, Inc. On top of preserving historic properties in the city, PGHS also publishes local history books and materials and presents educational programs for local students and visitors.
“This is a positive situation,” said McKenzie. “We’re moving forward positively. No negatives involved. We want to see this grow and become an affluent no-profit organization.
In the last year, PGHS has been working to repair damages to some of the buildings they maintain in the Punta Gorda Historic District. The Women’s Club, The Railroad Depot and the Trabue Land Sales Office were all damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“Irma did some serious damage on that roof,” said McKenzie, “so we are trying to gain the money to do that. I was chair of event and we got about $8,000 to $9,000 from that. That is in a restricted account to pay for the renovations and the repair of that building. But that’s not going to be enough because roofs are expensive. We had damage over at the train depot. We couldn’t get anybody to get up there.”
The Giving Challenge is a 24-hour giving event that was held in 2018, supporting more than 630 nonprofits serving Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
Repairs and renovations are ongoing for two of three damaged properties. The Trabue Land Sales Office just recently had its roof replaced by with support from the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port Association of Realtors. PGHS also gets assistance from the Punta Gorda History Center, The Punta Gorda Rotary Club and local businesses like Kuykendall Roofing and McKenzie Structures.
“Our volunteers are the backbone of any nonprofit organization,” said McKenzie. “Some people say, ‘We’re going to tear everything down and put up a bunch of 10-story buildings but then you lose your trees, lose your history you lose what it used to be. We can progress always but we need to keep some history there, too, so that we know where we came from ... we never forget that and all the work it took to get them there.”
To become a member, go to puntagordahistory.com. The annual membership fee is $40 for a single person, $50 for a family.
Houses such as the Trabue Land Sales Office, the Price House and the Cigar Cottage can be found at Punta Gorda History Park, located at 501 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.