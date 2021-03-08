Two unknown suspects held a Brinks driver at gunpoint at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
The two subjects fled on foot. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching the area, and Forensics Units are on the scene.
The call came in at 12:14 p.m.
CCSO asks anyone who sees suspicious activity, like people running through a backyard, to call 941-639-2101.
The victim is OK, according to a CCSO spokeswoman.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.