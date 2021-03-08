Walmart

Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 2150 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte

Two unknown suspects held a Brinks driver at gunpoint at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.

The two subjects fled on foot. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching the area, and Forensics Units are on the scene.

The call came in at 12:14 p.m. 

CCSO asks anyone who sees suspicious activity, like people running through a backyard, to call 941-639-2101.

The victim is OK, according to a CCSO spokeswoman.

This story will be updated.

