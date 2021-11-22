“This month is tough on me and always will be,” she said. “Not only is it Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but my mother’s birthday and the anniversary of her death are this month.”
It’s been seven years since Lea Burpee lost her life to breast cancer. Without health insurance, she’d put off getting a lump examined until it was too late.
For the fourth year now, her daughter Miranda has organized a special fundraiser in her mother’s memory at Port Charlotte’s Treasure Lanes.
“The reason I chose Dollars for Mammograms was to raise awareness,” she explained. “It’s a nonprofit organization based out of Englewood that works to get women — like you, me, your wife, your daughter, your mother, whomever — free mammograms, to get themselves checked.
“If my mom had known about it, who knows where she’d be right now.”
Co-owner Robin Mercurio-Shopa said, “Miranda’s been with us since she was 19. She’s a wonderful asset here. I got breakthrough COVID this year, and she’s the only person I knew who could take my place. As young as she is, she’s extremely mature.”
After $800 in bartenders’ tips were donated in 2017, Miranda’s DFM fundraisers have steadily earned more every year — climbing to $6,500 in 2019 and around $8,000 in 2020.
This year they set what they thought was a decent goal of $10,000.
After two weekends of events, they almost doubled it.
Last weekend, on behalf of herself and her Treasure Lanes colleagues, Miranda wrote a $17,000 check to Dollars for Mammograms.
Treasure Lanes owners Dan Shopa and Robin Mercurio-Shopa not only hosted this year’s fundraising 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament and Cornhole Tournament. They also donated back half the lineage for every bowler, as well as $1 for every pink lemonade shot sold during the Cornhole Tournament.
Bartenders Cody Menard, Therese Dupuy, Michael (“Lunchbox”) Capner and Matt Harris donated all their tips, totaling nearly $3,000.
The owner and operator of the center’s A Better Pro shop, Jimmy Sella, organized and ran the cornhole tournament that raised $1,235, donated $500 on top of that, and donated a ball of choice for the bowling ball raffle.
A 50/50 raffle of “booze baskets” earned $550, plus an extra $100 that the raffle winner donated back.
“The bar is set high for next year,” Mercurio-Shopa said. “What will we do?”
With Miranda in charge, they should be able to top it.
