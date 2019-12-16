The Punta Gorda Charlotte County Browns Backers began in 2016 with 23 members. Now they are the largest of the 450 Cleveland Browns Backer clubs in the world, with 533 registered members this year, according to president Doug Lewandowski. Membership has grown so much over the years, they’ve had to move their meeting locations; now they gather Sundays at Over The Bridge in Port Charlotte, which has two massive TV screens and an “intense” sound system. Aside from offering fun and fellowship for football fans, the club is a nonprofit organization that has chosen Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity as its charity. Last year, the club raised $2,000 for Habitat, and it has already met that number this year. Membership is free. For more information, contact pgccbrownsbackers@gmail.com, or you can sign up during a Browns game at Over the Bridge.
