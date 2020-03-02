A brush fire Monday burned about 10 acres near Bermont Road and Gewant Boulevard. Charlotte County firefighters responded around 12:15 p.m. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit also responded, using a helicopter to drop water on the flames. By 1:30 p.m., crews were working on mop-up. No injuries were reported, and no houses were damaged.
Brush fire burns 10 acres south of Punta Gorda
- By ANNE EASKER Staff Writer
