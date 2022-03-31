Brush fire

Smoke billows from a brush fire in the San Domingo Park area of South Gulf Cove Thursday.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

SOUTH GULF COVE — A brush fire spread by high winds has threatened homes in the area of Cook Court and Kendalls Way

By 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon the fire had spread to several acres, and "firefighters were working to protect a couple of homes," said Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.

The fire is in the neighborhood of San Domingo Park.

Around 2:15 p.m., first responders were moving toward the north area of the park to contain the flames.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has blocked San Domingo Boulevard to all traffic at Santa Cruz Drive.

A fire helicopter has drawn water from a lake at the Village of Holiday Lakes to douse the fire.

Two Division of Forestry tractors have arrived at the scene.

An alert from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office cautioned people to avoid the area of San Domingo and Calumet boulevards. Evacuations will occur as needed, according to CCSO. 

