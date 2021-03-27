The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Brutus and Gallagher.
Brutus is known at AWL as a big ham and quickly has become a favorite with the ladies. He loves naps and chewing on toys. Brutus appears to be house-trained. He did live with children in his previous home, but AWL recommends he live in a house with older children. He came to AWL with an injury that is now on the mend. If you are in need of a large lap dog, Brutus is your pup.
Gallagher's forever home is overdue. He is a gentle cat who loves wand toys and especially loves getting attention. Why not call AWL to make an appointment and visit him? But be warned, you'll walk out of the door with him as your new companion.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
