Do you buckle up every time you get in a vehicle?
According to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, 41 percent of people killed in motor vehicle crashes chose not to wear a seat belt.
This week through June 1, local law enforcement agencies are participating in the "Click It or Ticket" campaign, enforcing seat belt violations and educating the public about their importance.
"It is a proven fact, seat belts save lives," said Col. Gene Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol. "FHP will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners on life-saving initiatives to ensure everyone makes it to their destination safely."
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the Punta Gorda Police Department and the North Port Police Department are all participating in the enforcement initiative.
Failing to wear a seat belt in Florida became a primary offense in 2009. All drivers, front seat passengers and passengers under the age of 18 are required to fasten their safety belts.
Since 2013, the percentage of fatalities in which the person was not wearing a seat belt has decreased 6%, according to DHSMV, but there are still improvements to be made. Last year, a total of 433 citations for seat belt violations were issued in Charlotte County and 1,847 in Sarasota County. In DeSoto, there were 81, according to DHSMV data.
Seat belts keep vehicle occupants from being ejected from the vehicle or thrown against other passengers, the steering wheel or the windshield. They also keep drivers behind the wheel, where they can control the vehicle.
To work correctly, the lap belt must be around your hips and the shoulder belt across your chest; it doesn't work if it's tucked behind you. Airbags cannot substitute for seat belts.
The DHSMV encourages parents to model safe driving habits for their children, teaching that kids are never too old, too cool, or too busy to buckle up. Seat belts reduce the risk of being injured or kill in a crash by nearly 50 percent.
