PUNTA GORDA — Work continues at Buckley’s Pass in the Bird Section of Punta Gorda Isles − dubbed as such due to the area’s bird-related street names.
The project is on schedule with the official opening of the pass planned for February, 2020.
The project was originally spearheaded by the Punta Gorda Boater’s Alliance and the late Capt. John “Jay” Buckley − namesake for the pass − decades ago.
When complete, the nautical access channel will stretch around 1,446 feet long and 60 feet wide, cutting through the mixed wetland and upland area connecting the city’s canal system to Alligator Creek, which then connects directly to Charlotte Harbor Bay about 1 mile down the creek.
The current path connecting the PGI canal system to Charlotte Harbor leads boaters through the existing Ponce de Leon Inlet harbor access point. Buckley’s Pass will create a shorter, more direct and convenient route.
“We’re very pleased with the progress on the Buckley’s Pass project,” said Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke. “The project will also include dredging on Alligator Creek to make sure the channel width is 50 feet.”
The city has been releasing drone video recordings on the progress at the pass. To find the latest videos go to the city’s YouTube channel.
“This project is an example of how transparent we try to be with all project details including funding and how thorough we must be in making sure we’re giving our community ample opportunity to weigh in on project details,” Prafke said.
The project cost is still estimated at around $2.8 million with the majority of the cost coming from a special assessment district established by the city in the spring of 2019.
As of Aug. 22, the city received around $1.9 million in prepayment fees from property owners in the district, according to the city’s website.
Property owners within the special assessment district had the option of paying $983 upfront or almost $400 per year if paid over three years.
Within the district, the city noted 2,785 water access units − a dock, landing, ramp, slip, bay, wharf, lift or other structure for receiving ships and other water craft — that were deemed to benefit from the pass and, in turn, had to pay the assessment.
