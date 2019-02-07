The Buckley’s Pass project in Punta Gorda finally got a price tag Wednesday, but it’s estimated to be more than $600,000 more than previous projections.
With the City Council’s approval, the total estimated cost for the cut-through runs around $3.15 million, compared to previous estimates of $2.5 million.
At this amount, property owners within the special assessment district will have the option of paying $983 upfront or almost $400 per year if paid over three years.
“I want to support the project and make it go forward,” said Council Member Lynne Matthews. “I just don’t like the fact that there has been so much turmoil surrounding it, and the cost has just kept going up and up and up.”
The revised cost was estimated by the city’s consulting engineer on the project, Hans Wilson.
In putting together that cost, Wilson upped the construction estimate from $25,000 to $100,000 because the city could have to rely on outside contractors — who would have additional transportation expenses — with many local contractors still tied up with seawall repairs left over from Hurricane Irma.
“I would suggest we wait and time the bidding process to go along with when we project the contractors will be done with the seawall,” said City Manager Howard Kunik. “Right now the projection is that they will be done with the seawall work, if all goes well, by July.”
Kunik believes that should line up with the beginning of construction for the pass.
“By April 3, we will have a bid package (with construction plans and specs),” Kunik said. “Let’s say we bid that out by the end of the April. Then you have 30 days to get bids back, so then we are talking the end of May.”
At that point, Kunik said city staff will have to analyze the bids and check the contractors’ references. From there, staff will present the options to the City Council.
“Now we are into June,” Kunik said. “Then we award the bid. Contractors have to get their insurances in place. We can also have them hold off for a little while because those bids are effective for a certain amount of time ... now we are into July before you even think about seeing some construction going on.”
Within the special assessment district, there are 2,785 water access units − a dock, landing, ramp, slip, bay, wharf, lift or other structure for receiving ships and other water craft — deemed to benefit from the pass.
Twenty-two of the units are in unincorporated Charlotte County.
On Wednesday, the City Council also approved an interlocal agreement with the county to establish a municipal services benefit unit to assess these properties along Alligator Creek.
The Charlotte County Commission will consider the request Feb. 26.
A final assessment resolution public hearing on the matter has been scheduled for April 3 at 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center (75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda).
With Wednesday’s approval, city staff will be mailing notices to the owners of each parcel of property subject to the assessment.
