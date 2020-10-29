Just because Allegiant Travel Co. is sitting on its highest cash balance ever does not mean construction will resume at the skeletal Sunseeker resort, President John Redmond warned shareholders at the third quarter conference call Wednesday.
"Our strengthening balance sheet and improving cash position should not be a sign we are positioning ourselves to restart the project," he said.
Instead, Allegiant executives said, the airline wants to be ready to buy or lease airplanes now that it's a buyer's market for the first time in decades. And they want to avoid more government loans with strings attached.
The airline halted the $470 million phase 1 project in March when air travel plummeted with the pandemic. The plan is still to work with equity partners to finish Sunseeker, Redmond said.
"Are you just basically suggesting you're optimistic that this project can still occur, just not in the way that it was originally intended, not on our balance sheet?" asked Hunter Keay of Wolfe Research.
"No," said Redmond. "It more relates to the conversations we're having with people that will be able to find some sort of a solution that hopefully would involve additional equity partners....We realize it's obviously a big project for people to look at, but we've had some great conversations."
The airline's message to shareholders during the conference call was cautiously optimistic despite startling balance sheet numbers. Those numbers include a 46% drop in operating revenue comparing the first nine months of 2020 to 2019.
"Year-over-year comparisons are meaningless," said Chairman Maury Gallagher. "Month-over-month is what is important. And the further, I remind you, we get away from March, the better our results will be."
Results have improved steadily since June, he said, and the company expects that to continue into 2021. Average daily bookings are increasing so far in the fourth quarter, Gallagher said in the earnings report, from $2 million in the third quarter to $3 million.
For airlines, Gallagher described the pandemic as "the end of our history as we know it."
Everything is different now.
To cope with the dramatic drop in airline travel, the airline has made similarly dramatic cuts to expenses, mostly in labor costs with employees taking leave and pilots being furloughed. By the fourth quarter, the airline will have made about $40 million of cuts in labor, said Chief Financial Officer Gregory Anderson.
"It is heartbreaking to lose valued colleagues and friends," Anderson said, "These position eliminations came as a last resort, but are also incredibly meaningful in helping us get back to a break-even cash flow status."
The airline has slashed its advertising and informational technologies budgets to bring its costs down. It borrowed money in the private market rather than take more loans from the federal government. Seven other airlines are taking federal loans now that Congress has not passed another round of pandemic bailout funds.
"We believe that we've been the fastest to react to the significantly changing environment," said Revenue and Planning Vice President Drew Wells.
Allegiant is poised to rebound faster, the thinking goes, due to its low costs and focus on leisure rather than business or international travel. And its nonstop flights are now a top priority with travelers, Allegiant customer surveys show.
"We continue to be the best of the worst," Gallagher said. "The U.S. airline industry will struggle for a number of years to come, I believe...Allegiant....should emerge from this fray better than most in the coming 12 to 24 months."
