MURDOCK - There were few complaints at the second to last hearing Tuesday on the Charlotte County budget for the upcoming year.
Basic budget passed so far
At $854 million, that budget will be about 17.6% higher than the current year's budget, but much of that will be funded by sources other than property taxes.
The county budget is heavy on capital projects with outside funding sources such as from developers or from the local sales tax surcharge, Budget Director Gordon Burger said.
Charlotte County Utilities is also embarking on major expansion of water and sewer service.
The vote was 4-1 in favor of the new budget and tax rates.
Commissioner Chris Constance continued his tradition of voting against the budget in protest of the fact that the county has not, and now cannot, dramatically raise fees charged to developers.
Commissioners have raised fees incrementally during this development boom, and were planning a big increase this year. But the state passed legislation barring local governments from raising impact fees more than 50% over four years.
Looking at just the county-wide tax assessments, a homestead protected residential property that costs $200,000 will only rise $28.23, to $1,439.91. But the county assessments only account for about 16% of your tax bill, Burger pointed out.
The biggest amount, 41%, goes to the school district. Another 33% goes to the sheriff. The rest is for constitutional offices such as the supervisor of elections and small funds for things like lighting, boating, water management districts and environmentally sensitive lands.
The $854 million county budget for Fiscal 2022 includes everything except the school budget, which is proposed to be $257.2 million, up 2.9%.
The sheriff's budget is proposed to be $92.6 million, up 6.1%.
Another hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 21, 18500 Murdock Circle, when commissioners will take their final vote.
Federal pandemic aid
The county expects $36 million in federal recovery aid to assist in improving infrastructure such as for water and sewer, Burger said.
But the U.S. Treasury keeps changing the rules for that money, so the county cannot decide how to spend it, he said. Federal pandemic funding from 2020 left the county about $6 million ahead, he said.
Public reaction
Two out of the three residents who spoke at the public hearing warned the public about pollution from Mosaic Fertilizer in Polk County.
Commission Chairman Bill Truex allowed the off-topic riffs, but cut off further off-topic comments.
Just one person commented on the budget. Newcomer to the area Don Rogier warned that if the county is not careful, it will become like his home state of Illinois, which he left due in part to the high taxes. Rogier said he has bought income property in Charlotte County, including residential duplexes. Some of those taxes here had gone up by 15%, he said.
"If you continue to charge 15% or 7% or whatever the number is, it only takes five years before that tax is doubled," the former math teacher said. "You're going to end up in the same boat as Illinois."
It's not that simple
Commissioners and Budget Director Gordon Burger reminded the public how things are different in Florida, and different still in Charlotte County. In Florida, taxes for your full-time residence this year can only rise by 2.9% — this year's rate for homesteaded property.
Commercial property can only rise about 10%, Burger said. Income producing residential property is not protected by the homestead law.
Also for new arrivals, Burger said, don't compare your taxes to what the person before you paid, because once the property changes hands, the assessed value can sky rocket to its actual rate after being artificially constrained for the previous homeowner.
Property changes hands a lot in Florida, Burger said, and that helps the county, because the property values reset higher.
County commissioners also took time out to warn residents to expect more taxes from their neighborhood assessments, which are based on property ownership, but not on property value.
The total figure for these funds is more than $1 billion, but about half of that is paid through water and sewer bills, Burger said. The rest is different for each neighborhood, including canal dredging, road paving, sidewalks and other projects deemed necessary by residents and commissioners. Charlotte County uses neighborhood assessments more than other counties, because its population is spread out with many lots undeveloped. It is a system some commissioners say should end with greater development.
Values increasing
Property values are increasing by more than 7% from last year and the amount of developed land to be assessed is increasing. That helps the county budget, Burger said.
"We're still not back where we were in 2007, but we've had robust growth in the past few years," he said.
