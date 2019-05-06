It may be a lot of tedious numbers, but budgeting is important.
And apparently, we’re really good at it.
In a recent study, SmartAsset ranked where people are best at balancing their budgets.
The financial technology company examined consumer expenses, wealth, bankruptcies and incomes to determine which places were smartest with their money.
Sarasota and Charlotte counties ranked fairly high, snagging the fourth and sixth spots, respectively, in the state.
“Relative to the rest of the state, residents of Sarasota and Charlotte counties are doing a good job of maintaining their personal finances,” said Alex Smith, SmartAsset’s vice president of financial education.
Both counties also outperformed the state averages for net wealth and income ratio.
Charlotte CountyCharlotte County was ranked as the sixth-best budgeters in Florida, or 183rd nationally.
This is due to the county’s high net wealth to income ratio, which came in at 227.9%.
Residents are also prone to spending a good majority of their money, but not all, by spending 94% of their income.
Unfortunately, Charlotte County has an average of 1.6 bankruptcies per 1,000 people.
Sarasota CountyOn the other hand, Sarasota County did even better, ranking fourth statewide and 137th nationally for best budgeters.
Residents are more responsible with their income, only spending 82.4% on it on expenditures.
They also have a slightly lower rate of bankruptcy, at 1.5 per 1,000 people.
However, their net wealth to income ratio is a little less than Charlotte County’s at 163.9 percent.
How do you improve your budget?The first step is to evaluate where you stand financially, according to Smith.
That means knowing what your current income is, what it is after taxes and how that compares to your overall wealth, your housing costs and monthly spending.
“Personal finance is ultimately personal,” Smith said. “Everyone’s financial situation is going to require different measures to maintain balance. Taking this first step will allow you to see opportunities where you can cut down.”
MethodologyIn the study, SmartAsset examined three key factors to determine what counties had the smartest budgeters. First, the study took into account consumer expenditures as a percent of personal income (i.e. how much of your money are you spending). Second, they took into account net wealth as a percent of personal income (i.e. how well you are at saving) and, third, how many bankruptcies there were per 1,000 people.
Sources for this information included the U.S. Census Bureau 2016 American Community Survey, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ESRI, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and U.S. Bankruptcy Courts.
