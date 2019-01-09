A petition for a restraining order filed by Stephen Dukes, co-owner of HD Custom Homes, against one of his former clients was dismissed in Charlotte County civil court Tuesday.
HD Custom Homes is “in the process of dissolving,” according to the petition, leaving several homeowners with unfinished homes. Some 50 owners have filed complaints with Charlotte and Sarasota counties and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Dukes’ partner, Matt Harden, surrendered his contractor’s license in early December.
Tim Luhrs said he paid HD Custom Homes $44,768 and all the company did was apply for the $150 building license.
Dukes accused Tim Luhrs, of Texas, of cyber-stalking him after Luhrs sent a string of threatening text messages on the evening of Dec. 6, including photo of a Glock with a message stating there were enough deposits in the magazine for Dukes and his family.
“You picked the wrong person to steal from!!” Luhrs wrote.
He followed up with “From the fabulous Four to the dead Four... I love it... there’s an old saying... death comes to those that wait.... good news your wait will soon be over. Not sure if either of you (...) will make it to heaven though... Time will tell at the final judgment.”
The Fabulous Four referred to Matthew and Stephen Dukes and their wives, according to the petition.
Luhrs sent a total of seven text messages between 8:07 to 9:08 p.m.
Dukes was not in court Tuesday but sent a letter asking a continuance, stating he had accepted a new job and was in training in St. Petersburg. Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, he asked for the continuance because he was told by staff at the Clerk of Court that Luhrs had not yet been served with the paperwork.
Luhrs said the messages were “a somewhat misguided attempt” to get a response acknowledging his former messages about the $44,768. He believed he needed evidence Dukes had received his message in order to qualify for money from the Florida Homeowners Recovery Fund.
Asked whether he actually intended to hurt Dukes or his family, he said, “Oh god, no. The intention was to get a response or at least some proof that they had got my text message where I asked for my money back.”
Luhrs, who is originally from Australia and until recently lived in Texas, said he has never owned a gun, and the photo was one he downloaded from the internet. He was at home in Texas when he sent the messages, which he believed Dukes knew based on a prior conversation.
“I’m not sure why he would have stayed up at night when he knew I was already back in Houston. That would be some shot.”
Dukes, however, stated in the petition he was “in fear of my family’s lives. I won’t be staying at my house for a while. I want to feel safe with my family at home. I do not own a gun as of today, so would not have a way to protect my family from someone with a gun.”
On Tuesday, he told the Sun he is aware Luhrs also had an address in Venice, which is not far from his own house, where he lives with his children, ages 4 and 6.
“My comment is he shouldn’t be threatening the lives of two children with a gun,” he said.
He said as of 4 p.m. Monday, Charlotte County had no communication from Luhrs’ county of residence in Texas where he’d been served.
“It’s upsetting that I was told he wasn’t going to be there, and he was there,” he said. “Do I feel like he was going to do it? I don’t know, but I don’t know him that well.”
Luhrs’ attorney, Mira White, argued that the statute related to stalking defines it as “repeatedly following, harassing, or cyber-stalking,” and a single incidence of harassing text messages did not apply.
Judge Mary Evans ruled in Luhrs’ favor and dismissed the petition.
