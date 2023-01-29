Builders at their best

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association Awards Committee announced the the winners of the annual builder, subcontractor, associate and member of the year award.
Awards were presented by the 2022 Awards Chair Caryn Huff-Sufferling, of Wharton Smith.
Builder of the Year was awarded to Justin Robbins of DR Horton.
Robbins became involved in the CDBIA when he joined DR Horton in 2018.
He was installed on the CDBIA Board of Directors in 2019. In 2021, Robbins was the Top Spike for the CDBIA.
After the hurricane, he came to the CDBIA and donated a truckload of tarps to help the community. He has been dedicated to building southwest Florida.
Associate of the Year was awarded to Kris Proudfoot of Centennial Bank. Proudfoot is a board member of the CDBIA and serves on the CDBIA Professional Women in Building Council.
She has been dedicated to welcome new members and guests at meetings, and when prices started increasing on supplies she was the first person to let the industry know of loans available that accept escalation clauses.
Subcontractor of the Year was presented to Chris Hege of Elite Hurricane Home Protection. Hege joined the CDBIA family and immediately started getting involved and mentoring, especially with the CDBIA NextGen Council.
He has dedicated staff to helping many residents to preparing for the storm and post-storm cleanup.
The Top Spike for 2022 is Suzanne Graham of Massey Services.
The Spike Club is a committee at the National Association of Home Builders. Locally, members attain spike points when recruiting and retaining members to the CDBIA family. Graham earned 20 spike points this year and is the overall Top Spike with 529.50 points.
The Young Building Professionals award was presented to Chris Allen of Allen Wrench Plumbing.
Born and raised in Port Charlotte, Allen worked for members of the CDBIA before becoming a plumbing contractor and opening his own company. He was recognized for his drive and passion for customers, as well as mentoring more people to come into the construction industry.
Sunniland Roofing Supplies was the recipient of the CDBIA Circle of Excellence award, which is presented to one CDBIA associate member for doing a high percentage of business with CDBIA members and utilizing the benefits of their membership from the Association, the Florida Home Builders Association and National Association of Home Builders and sharing information about the CDBIA on social media.
2022 has been the year of the roof. Jeff Lindsey and his team have been dedicated to the CDBIA members and their customers.
Even before the storm, Sunniland Roofing Supplies were able to maintain and deliver roofing supplies timely to many customers. Opening just two days after the storm, they were able to get additional shipments to help the community rebuild.
The P.A.L.M Award was presented to Rick Kipper of Chenango Building Supply. The association's Gene Extejt Golf Tournament needed a new chair and Kipper stepped up, helping raise enough money to present up to 18 Tools of the Trade scholarships.
Bob “the Builder” Miller, Boyette & Miller Construction and Development, was presented with the President’s Award by 2022 CDBIA President Jim Weisberg, Quality Homes of Port Charlotte
The Member of the Year Award was presented to Blair McVety, Charlotte County Seawalls.
McVety was CDBIA president in 1997. In 2015, he joined the board to be able to offer insight, historical knowledge and mentoring to many of its leaders.
A strong recruiter in growing the CDBIA family, his love and dedication have helped the CDBIA become a stronger association.
In memory of one of the leaders of the CDBIA, the E. Jay Carlson Award was presented this year to Tom Thornberry.
Thornberry started attending meetings at the Five County Home Builders Association. When Charlotte started its own charter, Thornberry joined the Charlotte Builders and Contractors Association.
He started attending meetings at the Florida Home Builders Association after joining the CDBIA, and in 2003 and was sworn in as the FHBA second vice president, the highest position for any associate member in the state and the first member of CDBIA to hold this position.
Thornberry was the first member to become a senior officer at FHBA. Six leaders have followed in his path, with a seventh one running for office this year.
He was a founding member of the FHBA Foundation, which became the Future Builders of America and has been one of the biggest supporters in mentoring leaders and students. He loves saying that just about every successful plumber in town has worked for him.
During Thornberry’s leadership at FHBA, he used his connections and leadership to be able to help get valuable resources needed to rebuild following Hurricane Charley in 2004.
In 2020, Thornberry retired and sold Charlotte Plumbing, but he has remained involved in the CDBIA and FHBA, mentoring members and still finding his seat behind the grill preparing for cookouts.
In 2021, he was the third member to ever be named a life member of the CDBIA and now is the fourth member to be honored with the E. Jay Carlson award.
For more information about the CDBIA 2022 awards winners, visit www.cdbia.com.
